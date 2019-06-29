Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Shirley Lowrey


1940 - 2019
Shirley Lowrey Obituary
Shirley Lowrey
Shirley Ann Lowrey Septer, 79, of Van Buren went to heaven to meet Jesus on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born in New Blaine on Jan. 19, 1940, to Woodrow and Jessie Vera (Wood) Lowrey, who preceded her in death. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Van Buren and Community Bible Class. She was a genealogist, very proud of her Native American Heritage on both sides, a volunteer preschool teacher, world traveler and she loved music and flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Septer of the home; four sisters, Bobbsy Uhrich of Charleston, Linda Carpenter of Fort Smith, Jerry Lavaugh Hild of Sherwood and Betty Schouweiler of Little Rock; one brother, C.W. Lowrey Jr. of Paris; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, graveside at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s Foundation, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, D.C. 20077-7677.
Published in Times Record on June 30, 2019
