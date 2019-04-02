Home

Shirley Henson Mattingly, 82, of Gans died Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Gans.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Satuday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Smith and Gina Mattingly, both of Sallisaw; a son, Doug Mattingly of Mountainburg; two sisters, Betty Copeland of Sallisaw and Linda McAlister of Muldrow; a brother, Jim Henson of McLoud, Okla.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2019
