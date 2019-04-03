|
|
Shirley Mattingly
Shirley Henson Mattingly, 82, of Gans died Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Gans.
Graveside memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by three children and their spouses, Doug and his wife Corrie Mattingly of Mountainburg, Mary and her husband Max Tan Smith of Sallisaw and Gina Mattingly of Sallisaw; five grandchildren, Jeremy Williams, J.C. Mattingly, Todd Mattingly, Amy Williams and Whitney Blankenship; eight great-grandchildren, Stetson, Sierra, Bailey, Zachary, Madison, Breyanna, Emily and Hanna; one great-great-grandchild, Tucker; two sisters, Betty Copeland of Sallisaw and Linda McAlister of Muldrow; and one brother, Jim Henson of McLoud, Okla.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 4, 2019