Shirley Mauldin

Shirley Kay Mauldin, 68, of Sallisaw died Thursday, June 13, 2020 in Sallisaw.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by a daughter, Dallas Mauldin; a son, John Mauldin; three sisters, Gracie Stoll, Georgia Robison and Hazel Long; a brother, Buster Smith; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



