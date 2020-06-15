Shirley Mauldin
Shirley Mauldin
Shirley Kay Mauldin, 68, of Sallisaw died Thursday, June 13, 2020 in Sallisaw.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by a daughter, Dallas Mauldin; a son, John Mauldin; three sisters, Gracie Stoll, Georgia Robison and Hazel Long; a brother, Buster Smith; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
