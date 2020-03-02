Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Shirley McDonald
Shirley June McDonald, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Feb. 29, 2020. She was born June 26, 1934, in Russellville to the late James and Mildred (Price) Reed. Shirley was a florist and of the Methodist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jana McDonald; a sister, Janis Weeks; and a brother, Don Reed.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, David McDonald of the home; two daughters, Millie White and Amy Mayberry, both of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Kerri and Christopher Nally; and a brother, Larry Reed of Jacksonville, Fla.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the U.S. National Cemetery Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 3, 2020
