|
|
|
Shirley McGuire
Shirley Ann McGuire, 70, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren.
She is survived by two daughters, Sonyia Konwinski of Choctaw, Okla., and Shere Henry of Arkoma; a son, Mark Walden of Roland; her mother, Flomarnene Willet of Arkoma; two sisters; five brothers; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 2, 2020