|
|
Shirley Pillot
Shirley P. Pillot, 65, a ten-year resident of Ardmore, Okla., died Feb. 23, 2020, with her family by her side. Shirley was born in Fort Smith to Charlie C. Hartgraves and Leota C. Ryan. After obtaining her primary education in Fort Smith, she attended college in Tulsa. She was a natural in the administrative field, but where Shirley shined the most was helping numerous people in need. She never met a stranger, and even in her last days she still found enough strength to make others laugh in her own special way. Her favorite pastime was shopping and hitting yard sales most weekends, which was a must. Most precious to her were her granddaughters and great-grands.
She reunited with and then married Luis G. Pillot in December 2012 and spent the rest of her days with him in Ardmore. Whatever she asked of him, Luis made sure to provide.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; two sisters, Myrtle and Loretta; and a brother, Allen Ray.
She is survived by her husband, Luis; two daughters, Annissa and Latesha; seven granddaughters, CharMella, MarTesha, Janae, Debreona, Deloreona, Nevaehona and Aireona; four great-grands, Lillian, Mordecai, Michael and Reign; three brothers, Charles, Josephand Robert; seven sisters, Charlie Mae, Nina, Margie, Hester, Ester, Carla and Lee; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will gather at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Hartgraves Park in Fort Smith.
Arrangements are under the direction of Craddock Funeral Home in Ardmore.
Online condolences may be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020