Shirley Pryor
Shirley Jane Pryor left this world for her heavenly home on Oct. 21, 2020. She was born July 26, 1935. She was a longtime member of Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Pryor; a son, William "Bill" Pryor; and her parents, Arnie and Pearl Howard.
She is survived by her caregivers, son Robert "Bob" Pryor, granddaughter Crystal (Pryor) Gulley and niece Cyndi Farmer. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Samantha Pryor and Clinton Pryor; four great-grandchildren, Robert Seals, Annabelle Hines, Nathan Gulley and Corey Gulley; two sisters, Betty Roberts and Peggy Hudson; a brother, Ed Howard and wife Iris; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Mountain View Cemetery in Hackett, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Greg Hodge, Joe Lee Hodge, Cory Hodge, Adam Short, Heath Howard, Michael Pettigrew, Shane Farrar and Shawn Farrar.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe Howard, Don Howard, Billy McKinney, Eddie Wiles, Scott Short, Chris Short, Boyd Farmer, Rusty Hill and Shawn Howard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation online at www.alzfdn.org
.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.