Shirley Resch
Shirley Resch, 69, of Pocola passed away June 11, 2019. She was born June 29, 1949, in Santa Paula, Calif., to Walter George and Della Henry George. She worked for over 40 years at Sparks Hospital as a nursing assistant. Shirley loved to camp, work in her garden and spend time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Larry and Phillip George; and one sister, Mary Rouse.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Leon Resch of the home; one son, Randy Resch of Pocola; one daughter, Kim Lewis and husband Matthew of Fort Smith; one sister, Margaret Sutton of Liberty; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m.. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Barling City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on June 13, 2019