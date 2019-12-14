Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2500
Shirley Sharp

Shirley Sharp Obituary
Shirley Sharp
Shirley Ann Sharp was born July 9, 1952. She went to be with the Lord on Dec. 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; and a sister, Helen.
She is survived by two sons, Kenny Sharp of Bonanza and Kenneth Sharp of Fort Smith; three daughters, Brenda Chapple of Midland, Debbie Elliott of Fort Smith and Melinda Serratt of Bonanza; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood, with Sid Ree officiating.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, with visitation from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 15, 2019
