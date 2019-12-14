|
Shirley Sharp
Shirley Ann Sharp was born July 9, 1952. She went to be with the Lord on Dec. 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; and a sister, Helen.
She is survived by two sons, Kenny Sharp of Bonanza and Kenneth Sharp of Fort Smith; three daughters, Brenda Chapple of Midland, Debbie Elliott of Fort Smith and Melinda Serratt of Bonanza; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood, with Sid Ree officiating.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, with visitation from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 15, 2019