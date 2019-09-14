|
Shirley Smith
Shirley Adair Smith, of Little Rock, moved on to her next place on Sept. 6, 2019. She went on her own terms surrounded by her family in the home she and her husband shared for 20 years. She was born Oct. 5, 1934, in Antlers, Okla., to Helen Catherine Talley and Lewell "Jack" Siedell Adair. As a young girl, Shirley moved with her parents to Fort Smith. She later attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she met the love of her life, Fletcher Bodky Smith of Camden. They were married Aug. 18, 1956, after her college graduation.
Shirley and Fletcher raised their sons in Pine Bluff, Crossett and Zachary, La. She missed Fletch desperately since his death in 2013, and not just because he did all the cooking. They shared a happy sense of humor and a love of dancing, but most importantly they enjoyed truly special relationships with a tight-knit group of lifelong friends. By middle age, they moved to Little Rock, along with several others among their Crossett Supper Club, where they continued to nourish their close ties. Many of Shirley's most beloved friends have been in her life for well over 50 years. Skip, Matt, Jack and Anne are grateful for their generous help and emotional support during Shirley's final days.
Shirley adored both of her sons and doted on her only grandchild. She also loved the children and grandchildren of her friends, proudly displaying their photos in her home. She was the best mother-in-law a person could hope to have. She was exceptionally kind and thoughtful. Shirley always dressed beautifully. She read voraciously.
Her son, Fletcher "Skip" B. Smith Jr. and Jane Sexton Planchon of Little Rock and Matthew A. Smith of Taipei, Taiwan, already miss her terribly, as does her adored and adoring grandson, Fletcher "Jack" B. Smith III. Her former daughter-in-law and special friend, Anne Orsi of Little Rock and daughter-in-law, Yang Su Feng of Taipei and her dear companion Alma Dennis, deeply grieve her loss.
Services details are pending and will be announced shortly.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark's or to the donor's favorite charity.
Those who knew and loved her are encouraged to raise a glass of chilled white wine in her honor.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 15, 2019