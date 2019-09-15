Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Poteau Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Thomas


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Thomas Obituary
Shirley Thomas
Shirley Jane Thomas, 70, of Poteau passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Fort Smith surrounded by her family. Shirley was born Aug. 21, 1949, in Jenson to Johnny Carl and Beulah (Avants) Miller. She retired from Whirlpool and was a member of Monroe Church of Christ.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; two grandchildren, Aiden and Kimber Burns; a sister, Doris Butler; and two brothers, Johnny and Thomas Miller.
Survivors include her four daughters and sons-in-law, Jeannie and Dewayne Hayden of Paris, Kim and Marcus Burns of Fayetteville, Jamie and Dean Williamson of Eldorado and Angie and Darren Bodnar of Booneville; seven grandchildren, Ashley Stepp, Zakk Bodnar, Anthony Burns, Brodie Bodnar, Abbie Bodnar, Emily Burns and Kadie Jane Williamson; two great-grandchildren, Baylee and James Stepp; three sisters, Betty Garrett, Pat Miller and Connie Denham; more than a friend, Carolyn Cooper; a brother, Kenneth Miller of Farmington; a special nephew, David Thomas; and numerous other relatives, special cousins, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Poteau Church of Christ with Michael Hammond officiating. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Pallbearers will be Robert, Leon, Gary, Russell and Dwight Miller and Mike Moffett.
The family will be at the funeral home 6-8 Monday to visit with relatives and friends.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now