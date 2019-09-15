|
Shirley Thomas
Shirley Jane Thomas, 70, of Poteau passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Fort Smith surrounded by her family. Shirley was born Aug. 21, 1949, in Jenson to Johnny Carl and Beulah (Avants) Miller. She retired from Whirlpool and was a member of Monroe Church of Christ.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; two grandchildren, Aiden and Kimber Burns; a sister, Doris Butler; and two brothers, Johnny and Thomas Miller.
Survivors include her four daughters and sons-in-law, Jeannie and Dewayne Hayden of Paris, Kim and Marcus Burns of Fayetteville, Jamie and Dean Williamson of Eldorado and Angie and Darren Bodnar of Booneville; seven grandchildren, Ashley Stepp, Zakk Bodnar, Anthony Burns, Brodie Bodnar, Abbie Bodnar, Emily Burns and Kadie Jane Williamson; two great-grandchildren, Baylee and James Stepp; three sisters, Betty Garrett, Pat Miller and Connie Denham; more than a friend, Carolyn Cooper; a brother, Kenneth Miller of Farmington; a special nephew, David Thomas; and numerous other relatives, special cousins, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Poteau Church of Christ with Michael Hammond officiating. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Pallbearers will be Robert, Leon, Gary, Russell and Dwight Miller and Mike Moffett.
The family will be at the funeral home 6-8 Monday to visit with relatives and friends.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 16, 2019