Shirley Thompson
Shirley Lorene Thompson, age 65, devoted wife, loving mom and the best grandma this side of heaven, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, leaving her earthly body and entering the awesome presence of our Lord. She was born May 18, 1955, in Fresno, Calif., to James and Helen Pruitt.
Her family moved to Arkansas in 1967. She married Mack Thompson of Fort Smith on Jan. 8, 1983. In 1991, they started Mack Thompson & Son Signs and successfully owned and operated the business since. They raised a stepdaughter and a son, and fully loved on two grandchildren.
Shirley was passionate about a lot of things. She loved serving Jesus in the preschool at Grand Avenue Baptist Church. She loudly cheered on the Hogs. She enjoyed good barbecue. She loved sitting on her patio and listening to music. She and Mack especially had fun on their "adventure" day trips. But mostly, goodness did she love spending time with those grandbabies; they were definitely her babies. From watching cartoons and playing outside, to shopping and going on vacation, there wasn't anything that she wouldn't do for or with them (including a ride on the roller coasters she hated). She was funny and goofy, and just generally loved the life that God gave her.
She was preceded in death by her dad, James; her mom, Helen; a brother-in-law, Jerry; and a stepson, Jeff.
She is survived by her husband, Mack; her stepdaughter, Jennifer; her son, Kyle; her daughter-in-love, Meagan; and her grandbabies, Allie Kate and Harrison. She is also survived by her siblings, Brenda, Joyce, Larry, Leon, Debbie and Marley, as well as their respective spouses; not to mention the countless number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was well loved, to say the least.
Celebration service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Larry Pruitt, Gary Reddell, Herb Stewart, Kennedy Cha, Cory Norton and Marcus Maness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Grand Avenue Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.fentressmortuary.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797836178
