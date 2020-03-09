|
Shirley Tounzen
Shirley Day Tounzen, 82, of Roland passed away March 8, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born June 22, 1937, in Mountainburg to Sophia (Teague) Morgan and Oscar Morgan. She married Jim Day on Nov. 10, 1954; he preceded her in death on Dec. 11, 2008. She married Harold Tounzen on July 11, 2015, in Roland. Mrs. Tounzen was the former manager of The Colony Shop and a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her first husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Colaas; a granddaughter, Brandi Day; a sister, Jewel Jones; and five brothers, Herschel, Virgil, Oscar Jr., Freddie and Lee Morgan.
Survivors include her husband, Harold of the home; a daughter, Judy Burnett and Mark of Shady Point; a son, Jim Day and Jane of Fort Smith; three grandsons, Jim Gillespie of Alma and Zack and Tyler Kolaas, both of Decorah, Iowa; two granddaughters, Morgan Hooper and Billy of Howe and Mandy Bovos and Matt of Edmond, Okla.; and three great-granddaughters, Hadley Hooper and Harper and Parker Bovos.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial to follow at Roland City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Active pallbearers will be Matt Bovos, Billy Hooper, Josh Wilson, Ronnie Wilson, Jeremy Day and Robert Maxwell.
Honorary pallbearers are James Foster, Steve Day, Phillip Deuster, Brian Deuster, Mark Deuster, William Deuster, Paul Day and Joe Day.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 10, 2020