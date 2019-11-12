|
|
Shirley Walker
Shirley Walker, 93, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 11, 2019. She was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Goshen to Vard Edwards and Nola Burkhart Edwards. She was a member of West Ark Church of Christ in Fort Smith.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lester H. Walker; two brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Duane Walker and wife Marquetta of Van Buren and Jerry Walker and wife Sandra, both of Van Buren; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 13, 2019