Shirley Walker


1926 - 2019
Shirley Walker Obituary
Shirley Walker
Shirley Walker, 93, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 11, 2019. She was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Goshen to Vard Edwards and Nola Burkhart Edwards. She was a member of West Ark Church of Christ in Fort Smith.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lester H. Walker; two brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Duane Walker and wife Marquetta of Van Buren and Jerry Walker and wife Sandra, both of Van Buren; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 13, 2019
