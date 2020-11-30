Shirley White

Shirley Lou Anderson White, age 83, passed away Nov. 29, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born June 3, 1937, in Keokuk, Iowa.

Shirley lived in Keokuk until she was 2-years-old and then moved to Ottumwa, Iowa, until her senior year in high school, when she moved to Fort Smith and graduated from Northside High School. She attended Westark Community College for two years and received her bachelor's degree from the University of Tulsa and her master's degree from Arkansas Tech. She was a member of Phi Mu sorority.

In 1959, Shirley began her teaching career. She taught at Sutton Elementary School for seven years and Bonneville Elementary School for 23 years. Her goal was to make her students feel special. She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, Kappa Kappa Iota, AEA and the Retired Teachers Association. She received a lifetime membership award from Sutton, Bonneville and the City Council of PTAs. She was the PTA Teacher of the Year in 1989, state PTA vice president of education and gave parenting talks around the state. She was an active member of the Association of Childhood Education, served as a local and state chair of the United States State Presidents, and was an international secretary and served on the chair of the 1981 International Convention in Little Rock.

For 57 years, she was an active member of First Christian Church. She and her husband, Don, were youth sponsors. She was past president of the Christian Women's Fellowship, taught a Bible study class and chaired worship, membership and Christian education committees. She also served as a deacon, elder and chairperson on the church board. She was attending Grand Avenue Baptist Church at the time of her death.

After retiring, Shirley served on the Girl Scout Nominating Committee, was board president of Inter-Faith Preschool and the Community Clearing House, on the Lincoln Day Care board, a chairperson for Meals for Kids and chaired the Fourth of July celebration. She received the Service to Mankind Award from the Downtown Sertoma Club and the Good Heart Award from Channel 24/51 in May of 2000.

Shirley married Don White on June 5, 1960. They were married for 60 happy years. They loved to travel and spend the month of November at Myrtle Beach. They owned the art craft shop Country Junction for 12 years. She loved to read, play bridge and be with her friends. She believed if there was magic in the air, it was contained in books.

The family wishes to especially thank Dr. Henry and Judy, Dr. Sills, Dr. Arzoumian, Dr. Adjei and the nurses at Baptist Cancer Center.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Brad McIntosh, Jeff Winn, David Gipson, Sid Martin, Dallas Gipson and Ron Roberts.

Memorials may be made in Shirley's name to Mountainburg Public Library, 1300 U.S. 71, Mountainburg, AR. 72946; or Inter-Faith Preschool, 1200 N. Fifth St., Fort Smith, AR. 72901; or Community Clearinghouse, 4420 Wheeler Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store