Shorty Sweeten
Carl "Shorty" Sweeten, 72, of Midland passed away April 19, 2019, in Midland. He was born Feb. 5, 1947, in Jenson, Okla., to the late Frank and Ellen (Scott) Sweeten. He owned Shorty's Place in Midland for many years and worked for Hartford School District and the Town of Midland. He was an avid Cubs fan and a U.S. Army medic in the Vietnam War. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Midland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Johnny "Bo" Sweeten and Jimmy Sweeten; and two sisters, Jessie "Sis" Weaver and Linda Wilkerson.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Sweeten and Cory Sweeten, both of Midland; the mother of his children, Ricki Schoen of Booneville; one sister, Ruth and husband Waydene Langwell of Hackett; five grandchildren, Michael II, Lauren, Aubree, Payton and Xavier "Sweet Baby"; several nieces and nephews; and honorary family, Tammy Norris, Consuela Sweeten, the Rev. Richard Lanman, Peggy Williams, Stephen and Lisa Lanman and Eric Lanman.
Family-held memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Midland.
Family will greet friends at 4 p.m.Tuesday at the church, prior to the service.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 22, 2019