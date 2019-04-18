Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home
105 W 4Th St
Waldron, AR 72958
(479) 637-2167
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
105 W 4Th St
Waldron, AR 72958
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Hawkins Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shurman Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shurman Nichols


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shurman Nichols Obituary
Shurman Nichols
Shurman Nichols, 75, of Van Buren, formerly of Waldron, passed away April 16, 2019, in Fort Smith. Shurman was born Dec. 5, 1943, to the late Charlie and Pauline (Goolsby) Nichols in Crumptown.
He is survived by four children, Phillip Nichols of Lavaca, Paula Nichols of Fort Smith and Justin Nichols and Christina Nichols, both of Huntington; two grandchildren, Destanee Nichols and Noah Hayden; two siblings, Patsy Vines and Thurman Nichols, both of Van Buren; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Tommy Nichols.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Hawkins Cemetery with burial to follow, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Pallbearers will be Roy Silvey, Lee Don Nichols, Eddie Creekmore, Jerry DeWitt, Edward Linker and Buddy Kelly.
Honorary pallbearer is Thurman Nichols.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now