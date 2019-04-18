|
Shurman Nichols
Shurman Nichols, 75, of Van Buren, formerly of Waldron, passed away April 16, 2019, in Fort Smith. Shurman was born Dec. 5, 1943, to the late Charlie and Pauline (Goolsby) Nichols in Crumptown.
He is survived by four children, Phillip Nichols of Lavaca, Paula Nichols of Fort Smith and Justin Nichols and Christina Nichols, both of Huntington; two grandchildren, Destanee Nichols and Noah Hayden; two siblings, Patsy Vines and Thurman Nichols, both of Van Buren; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Tommy Nichols.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Hawkins Cemetery with burial to follow, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Pallbearers will be Roy Silvey, Lee Don Nichols, Eddie Creekmore, Jerry DeWitt, Edward Linker and Buddy Kelly.
Honorary pallbearer is Thurman Nichols.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 19, 2019