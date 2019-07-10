|
|
Sienna Castro-Starr
Sienna (Castro) Starr, 12, of Barling passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at her home. She was a student at Barling Elementary School.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Central Christian Church in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her parents, Priscilla and Chad Starr of Barling; one sister, Isabella Starr of Barling; one brother, Chance Starr of Barling; maternal grandparents, Josephine Turk of Las Vegas and Dennis Turk of Barling; paternal grandmother, Pam Rameto of Reno, Nev.; and paternal grandparents, Debi Hall of Sallisaw and Woodrow Starr of Gans.
Published in Times Record on July 11, 2019