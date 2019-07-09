Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Christian Church
400 North Waldron Street
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
2007 - 2019
Sienna Starr Obituary
Sienna Starr
Sienna (Castro) Starr, 12, of Barling passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at her home. She was a student at Barling Elementary School.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Central Church in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her parents, Priscilla and Chad Starr of Barling; one sister, Isabella Starr of Barling; one brother, Chance Starr of Barling; maternal grandparents, Josephine Turk of Las Vegas and Dennis Turk of Barling; and paternal grandparents, Debi Hall of Sallisaw and Woodrow Starr of Gans.
Published in Times Record on July 10, 2019
