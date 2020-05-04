|
Sierra Potter
Sierra Nichole Potter, 17, of Gans died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Memory Garden Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her mother, Candiase Rogers; her father, Mark Potter; her stepmother, Roberta Drebenstedt; her stepfather, Terrall Pridgeon; a sister, Acacia Potter; two brothers, Jonathan Potter and Terrall Pridgeon; and her grandparents, Wendy Rogers and Janice and Bud Eberle.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2020