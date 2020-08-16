Sinh Nguyen
Sinh Van Nguyen, 64 of Fort Smith, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020.
He was born October 29, 1955, in Saigon, Vietnam. He worked for Tyson Foods and was a member of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Cuu Nguyen; four daughters, Huyen-Tran Nguyen, Que-Minh Nguyen, Kieu-Chau Nguyen, all of Saigon, and Bao-Ngoc Nguyen of Fort Smith; four sisters, Thien, Julie, Diana and Sheila Nguyen, all of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Ngoc-Han Tran and Ngoc-Ha Tran, both of Saigon.
A memorial mass will be held at 7p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Barling. Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
