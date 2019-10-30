|
Somchith Sayaxomphou
Somchith Sayaxomphou passed away at Mercy Hospital on the morning of Oct. 28, 2019, at the age of 60. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and immense love for others.
Somchith is survived by his wife, Toune Sayaxomphou and their two sons, Tobey and Johnny; along with his three daughters, Tina, Lisa and Rita from a previous marriage. He is also survived by his mother, Phouchong Sayaxomphou; a sister, Thipoudawn Nantharath; two brothers, Sommay Sayaxomphou and Vixaysy Norath; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Somchith's life.
Pallbearers will be Detsavanh Vongsady, Quoc Tran, Donny Sayaxomphou, Donny Sayaxomphou (TN), Mike Sayaxomphou and Chris Intharansy.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 1, 2019