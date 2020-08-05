1/1
Son Anthony Nguyen
Son Anthony Nguyen
Son Anthony Truong Nguyen, 46, entered the gates of heaven on Aug. 1, 2020, in Sallisaw. He was born May 5, 1974, in Vietnam. Son Anthony was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was a maintenance supervisor at OK Foods and of the Catholic faith.
After graduating from Santiago High School, Son Anthony relocated from California to Arkansas, where he enjoyed fishing, traveling, watching the Cowboys, spending time with his family and friends and sightseeing.
Son Anthony was preceded in death by his father, Soat Nguyen; and his grandmother, Ngoi Nguyen.
He is survived by fiancée, Jeanette Wilkins; three children, Jeanie Thepouthay (Jesse) of North Dakota, Damon Nguyen of Iowa and Jaxon Nguyen of Oklahoma; his mother, Hoa Nguyen of Vietnam; and four siblings, Linh Nguyen of Vietnam, Ty Nguyen (Cindy) of South Carolina and Thien Nguyen and Thang Nguyen, both of Vietnam.
Service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with burial to follow at Rose Lawn-Holy Cross Cemetery. The remembrance will be carried by Damon Nguyen.
Pallbearers will be Ty Nguyen, Jesse Thepouthay, Billy Pham, Tuan Phan, Jason Lilly and Sonny Phammanivanh.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
