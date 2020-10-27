Sondra Rodgers

Sondra Dee (Grant) Rodgers, 58, of Pocola died Oct. 26, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Liberty Cemetery in Muldrow.

She is survived by three daughters, Amanda Carpenter, Alyssa Gregory and Kierstyn Ragsdale; three sons, Brandon, Shane and Chris Gregory; her mother, Doris Grant; two sisters, Brenda Green and Andrea Cottrell; three brothers, Timothy, Mark and Matt Grant; 25 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store