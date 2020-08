Or Copy this URL to Share

Sonia Anthony

Sonia R. Anthony, 71, of Charleston died Aug. 17, 2020.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Smith Mortuary with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her fiancé, Kenneth Maul; a daughter, Sidney Gossett; a sister, Nora Fuller; and a brother, Art Reyna.

Viewing will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store