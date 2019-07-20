|
Sonny Kneisley
Paul "Sonny" Edward Kneisley, 70, of Bokoshe died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Spiro City Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah; two sons, Bobby Kneisley of California and Kelly Kneisley of Bokoshe; three stepsons, Bud Lindsey of Iowa, Timothy Lindsey of Pennsylvania and Steve Elliott of Minnesota; two brothers; three sisters; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019