Souphat Phetchareun
Souphat Phetchareun, 87, of Fort Smith passed away April 10, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born June 27, 1931, in Vientiane, Laos. He was in the Laos military and was a former employee of Tyson Foods.
He is survived by his wife, Sommay Phetchareun of home; one daughter, Laddaphone Maymoundok; three sons, Souradeth Phetchareun, Sourasack Phetchareun and Anousome Phetchareun; one brother, Khampou Phetchareun; and 14 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Laos Activity Center, 3317 N. 23rd St., Fort Smith. Funeral services are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 18, 2019