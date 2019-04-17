Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Laos Activity Center
3317 North 23nd St.
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Souphat Phetchareun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Souphat Phetchareun


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Souphat Phetchareun Obituary
Souphat Phetchareun
Souphat Phetchareun, 87, of Fort Smith passed away April 10, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born June 27, 1931, in Vientiane, Laos. He was in the Laos military and was a former employee of Tyson Foods.
He is survived by his wife, Sommay Phetchareun of home; one daughter, Laddaphone Maymoundok; three sons, Souradeth Phetchareun, Sourasack Phetchareun and Anousome Phetchareun; one brother, Khampou Phetchareun; and 14 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Laos Activity Center, 3317 N. 23rd St., Fort Smith. Funeral services are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now