Viewing
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Agent-Millsap Event Center
Gore, AR
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:00 AM
First Assembly of God Church
Vian, AR
Squirrel Croslin Jr.


1921 - 2020
Squirrel Croslin Jr. Obituary
Squirrel Croslin Jr.
Squirrel Croslin Jr., a resident of Vian, passed from this life on Friday May 22, 2020. He was born Oct. 29, 1921, in Muldrow, the son of Squirrel and Delia Mae (Owens) Croslin, He was 98 years of age. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Squirrel married Dorothy Hutsell in Bakersfield, Calif., on Dec. 31, 1945. Dorothy preceded him in death in 2001. He later married Loretta Hester on June 4, 2004. Loretta preceded him in death in 2012. Squirrel worked as a lineman and serviceman for Empire District Electric Co. from 1962 until his retirement in 1983. He was also a Cherokee traditional basket maker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Dorothy, his second wife Loretta, six sisters, Hazel Booker, Mildred Lucas, Juanita Sokolosky, Geneva Orrison, Mary Jane Colvin and Elizabeth Cook; three brothers, George Croslin, John E. Croslin, and Calvin Croslin; and a step daughter Sue Reed.
Surviving are two sons, Larry Croslin and wife Paulette of Muskogee, Okla., and Michael Croslin and wife Marcilla of Van Buren; two stepsons, Charles Hester and wife Mary and Robert Hester, both of Alamogordo, N.M.; three brothers, Ward Croslin and wife Reba, Hubert Croslin and wife Frances and Bobby Gene Croslin and wife Sue; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Bennet and husband Brandon, Laurie Scott and husband Michael, Tabitha Jones and husband Tyree, Bethany Fisher and husband David, Jacob Wing and wife Jessica, Michael Croslin Jr. and Miranda McNeil and husband Seth; six stepgrandchildren, Charles Hester Jr. and wife Sonja, Christine Osborne, Michael Hester and wife Teri, Ashley Miller and husband Lorne, Terrance Hester and wife Meilea and Robert Hester Jr. and wife Sarah; eight great-grandchildren, Tyris Croslin, Samuel Bennett, Anna Bennett, Hannah Wing, Wesley Wing, Vivi Wing, Hailey Croslin and Macayla Fisher; 14 stepgreat-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild, Milo Croslin; four stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday May 30 at First Assembly of God Church in Vian with the Rev. Eddy Morton officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories in Vian, under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore.
Pallbearers will be Michael Croslin Jr., Seth McNeil, Jacob Wing, Tyris Croslin, Sam Bennett and Michael Scott.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2020
