Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Stacey Kaufman


1955 - 2020
Stacey Kaufman Obituary
Stacey Kaufman
Stacey Rea Kaufman, 65, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Thursday, March 19 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 29, 1955, to Olen H. and Betty Loux in Fort Smith. Stacey attended Temple Baptist Church in Fort Smith and Mount Zion Baptist Church in Hackett.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Loux.
She is survived by three sisters, Betty Crawford of Owasso, Okla., Sandra Crow and husband Roger of Fort Smith and Debra Madison and husband Alan of Van Buren; three sons, Eric Kaufman and Nicholas Kaufman and wife Doris, both of Elkins, and Quinton Kaufman and wife Taran of Knob Noster, Mo.; four grandchildren, Zachary, Olivia, Jay and Emerie; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Private family service will be held Monday, March 23 with Pastor Greg Woolf officiating with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Zion Baptist Church, 5711 Mount Zion Road, Hackett, AR 72937; or the .
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 21, 2020
