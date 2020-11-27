Stacy Cole
Stacy Lynn Cole, 49, of Chester passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 25, 1971, in Fort Smith. She had worked at Western Sizzlin in Van Buren.
She is survived by her husband, Eric Cole of the home; a daughter, Katelyn White and husband A.J. of Van Buren; a son, Hayden Cole and wife Mary of Fort Smith; her parents, Linda Davidson McCurley of Van Buren and Charles McCurley of Fort Smith; two sisters, Johnia Putman and husband Rodney of Alma and Michelle Jacobs and husband Patrick of Van Buren; her father-in-law, Ernest Cole of Mulberry; and a granddaughter, Kylah White.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
