Stacy Wilson
Stacy Wayne Wilson, age 72, of Alma entered into rest on Nov. 8, 2020, in Van Buren. He was born Sept. 7, 1948, in Fort Riley, Kan., to Jack and Alma Lee Lemmerman Wilson.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. While in the service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal with OLC, Army Commendations Medal and a Purple Heart.
A few of his professions were coaching, truck driving, oil field worker and a caterer with his own food truck. He always loved to hunt and fish. His latest passion was racing pigeons and babysitting, which brought him much joy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack; a sister Stephanie; and a son, Stacy.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Alice; two sons, Casey and wife Christel and Chancey and wife Cristy; a daughter, Tiffany Curtis and husband Brandon; three grandsons, Jayden, Hunter and Lennox, who called him "Pepaw"; a granddaughter, Shyann; his mom, Alma Lee of Clarksville; a sister, Starr Stafford of Coal Hill; and five brothers, Steve of Florida, Stuart of Altus, Stanley of Ozark, Sterling of Altus and Stafford of Colorado.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 5118 St. Mary's Lane, Altus, with the Rev. Pius Ajunwa Iwa officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Thursday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark, with visitation to follow until 9 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Stanley, Stuart, Sterling, Stafford and Steve Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers are John and Danny Meiger, Don Conrad, Hugo, Chuck Kuehl and James Kecherson.
