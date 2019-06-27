|
Stanley Hice
Stanley Eugene Hice, who resided in Ratcliff, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 15, 1946, in Paris to the late Albert Ray Hice and Rosavelle Holstead Hice. He was 72 years old. Stanley was a self-employed auto body repairman and was of Pentecostal faith.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with the Rev. Eddy Schlinker officiating the service. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Coley Hice; three daughters, Darla Sims and husband Junior of Paris, Lesley Humphrey Cummins and husband Christian of Fort Smith and Jayme Hice of Fort Smith; one son, Larry Hice and wife Leslie of Ratcliff; two sisters, Wilma Forst and Wanda Mae Owen, both of Paris; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Cody Sims, Levi Sims, Junior Sims, David Humphrey, Jordan Villasana and Austin Carter.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 28, 2019