Stanley Kujawa Jr.
Stanley Kujawa Jr., age 83, passed peacefully in his sleep on July 15, 2020. Stan was born in Spring Valley, Ill., to Stan Kujawa Sr. and Ann (Brongel).
Stan was a graduate of Hall High School in Spring Valley. He played football, volunteered at the hospital and served in the Civil Air Patrol before joining the U.S. Army for 10 years of military service in a special forces unit. Stan married Lena on New Year's Eve 1959 and later returned to Peoria, Ill., after his service to our country. In Peoria, he started his professional career with Hiram Walker and finished in Fort Smith as the supervisor of computer services.
Stan had a passion for researching, editing and publishing books on topics ranging from aviation news, specialized local historical interests and artistic postcards. He was an avid train and model train enthusiast, much like his brothers, and a Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. When offering popsicles to the granddaughters, the menu was limited to "grape or grape." He was an amateur radio operator, call sign W9FQC, and a connoisseur and hoarder of triple-dipped chocolate malted milk balls. He was a retired private pilot checked out in over 30 different types of fixed wing, experimental and rotorcraft. As a paratrooper, he had more takeoffs than landings.
Stan will be remembered for his community involvement, patriotism and his devotion to family as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Stan was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Lena Kujawa; and his sisters, Marian Wall and Janice Hawes.
Stan is survived by two brothers, John Kujawa and Roger Kujawa; three children, Raymond Kujawa, Patricia Simmonds and Robert Kujawa; five granddaughters, Robin Grider, Rachel Simmonds, Allison Kujawa, Nicole Kujawa and Rebecca Kujawa; two daughters-in-law, Renee Kujawa and Dawn Kujawa; a son in-law, Jon Simmonds; and a grandson-in-law, Gabe Grider.
Private graveside service will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 19 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fayetteville Veterans Home, 1179 College Ave., Fayetteville, AR 72703; or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
To view his online guestbook, go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
