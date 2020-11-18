Stanley Rice
Stanley Rice, 60, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. He was born June 13, 1960, in Monette to the late Robert and Sharon Rice. He served in the U.S. Army and was a pipeliner for T.G. Mercer Consulting Service in Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Rice of the home; three stepdaughters; two sisters, Sherry Rice of Van Buren and Becky of Chicago; a brother, Robin Rice of Bakersfield, Calif.; three grandchildren, Cameron, Jonathon and Rebekah; 12 stepgrandchildren; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; a niece, Brittany Hurst; two nephews, Joshua Rice and Brandan Glendenning; five great-nieces, Anna, Kristen, Lexi, Bailey and Graceland; and seven great-nephews, Dillinger, Maverick, Konrad, Kane, Vincent, Miles and Issacc.
Family-hosted memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Hearts of Hope Church at Oaks Manor in Van Buren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
