Stanson Davis

Stanson Davis, 77, of Ozark died July 15, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Assembly of God Church in Paris with burial at Cemetery Ridge Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia; a daughter, Corkie Davis; two stepdaughters, Michelle Wilson and Nicole King; a sister, Margie Privett; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store