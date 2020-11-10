Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephanie Calvert

Stephanie Harp-Calvert, 61, of Webbers Falls, Okla., died Nov. 8, 2020, in Tulsa.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Vaught Cemetery in Webbers Falls, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by two daughters, Jamie Sharp and Brandi Watson; a sister, Kelly Stephens; a brother, Jeff Harp; and five grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 8 pm Thursday at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore.



