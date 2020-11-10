1/
Stephanie Calvert
Stephanie Calvert
Stephanie Harp-Calvert, 61, of Webbers Falls, Okla., died Nov. 8, 2020, in Tulsa.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Vaught Cemetery in Webbers Falls, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by two daughters, Jamie Sharp and Brandi Watson; a sister, Kelly Stephens; a brother, Jeff Harp; and five grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 pm Thursday at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
