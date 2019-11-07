Home

Stephanie Davis Obituary
Stephanie Davis
Stephanie Hudson Davis left her loved ones to pass into her eternal life on Nov. 5, 2019.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Michael Davis and Travis Davis; her mother, Faye Hudson-Saucier; her sister, Cheryl Hudson-Bond and husband Kenny; her brothers, James Hudson and wife Tracy and Barney Hudson; her niece, Jennifer Hudson and her sons Haden and Bryson; her stepsister, Anita Saucier-Jones and husband Scotty; and her stepbrothers, Gary Saucier and wife Lexie, Michael Saucier and wife Maggie and Edward Saucier and wife Shara.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Hudson Sr. and many beloved aunts and uncles.
Stephanie's desire was always to further mankind. To that end, her wish has been granted to donate her remains to Arkansas College Health Education for research.
In lieu of a public memorial service, the family has elected to hold a private ceremony.
Obituary submitted by Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 8, 2019
