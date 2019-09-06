|
Stephanie Smith
Stephanie Smith, 50, of Vian died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Tahlequah, Okla.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Redbird Smith Cemetery in Vian.
She is survived by her companion, Billy Gann; her mother, Nancy Smith of Vian; five sisters, Diane Cox and Vickey and Sherry Smith, all of Vian, Sandra Lewis of Tulsa and Lisa Smith of Sallisaw; and two brothers, Joe and Richard Smith, both of Vian.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 7, 2019