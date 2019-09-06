Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Smith

Send Flowers
Stephanie Smith Obituary
Stephanie Smith
Stephanie Smith, 50, of Vian died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Tahlequah, Okla.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Redbird Smith Cemetery in Vian.
She is survived by her companion, Billy Gann; her mother, Nancy Smith of Vian; five sisters, Diane Cox and Vickey and Sherry Smith, all of Vian, Sandra Lewis of Tulsa and Lisa Smith of Sallisaw; and two brothers, Joe and Richard Smith, both of Vian.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.