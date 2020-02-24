Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Stephanie Tucker Obituary
Stephanie Tucker
Stephanie Tucker, 35, of Alma passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home. She was born July 16, 1984, in Dardanelle.
She was preceded in death by an uncle, David Stringer of Fayetteville.
She is survived by a daughter, Kiersten Foshee of Van Buren; a son, Hunter Tucker of Dardanelle; her parents, Aletha White of Van Buren, Michael Whitlow of Richland, Wash., and Rickey Ford of Harrison; a sister, Haylee Whitlow of Kennewick, Wash.; four brothers, Ryan Ford of Ankeny, Iowa, Michael Stringer of Russellville and Sawyer Ford and Elijah Ford, both of Harrison; and her grandparents, Bobby and Patricia Whitlow of Washington, Henry and Racheal Payne of Pelsor and Melvin Stringer and Betty Stringer, both of Russellville.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 25, 2020
