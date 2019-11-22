Home

Stephanie Wells


1987 - 2019
Stephanie Wells Obituary
Stephanie Wells
Stephanie Rae Wells, 32, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was born June 6, 1987, to Mark Allen McCalpin and Dianne (Wells) Myrick. She was a devoted mother and worked as a dental assistant.
She is survived by her son, Rhyder Wells of Fort Smith; her mother and stepfather, Dianne and Dale Myrick of Fort Smith; her father and stepmother, Mark and Lisa McCalpin of Tennessee; three sisters, Jennifer Rector of Lake Elsinore, Calif., and Kymberly and Carolyn Myrick, both of Fort Smith; and two brothers, Matthew Wells of Whittier, Calif., and Christopher Myrick of Fort Smith.
A family-held memorial service will be held in the spring.
Cremation was under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019
