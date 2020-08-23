Stephen Bailey
Stephen Douglas Bailey, 53, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
He was born Sept. 24, 1966, in Fort Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Audrey Bailey and brother, James Fielding.
He is survived by his sisters, Annette Bell and husband Stephen of Watauga, Texas, Lela Nickell and husband David of Van Buren, Dawn Carpenter and husband Eric of Mulberry; brothers, Phillip Fielding of Nocona, Texas, and Ben Bailey of Van Buren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at The Pentecostal Church on Kelley Highway in Fort Smith with interment to follow at Steep Hill Cemetery in Fort Smith, under direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Reed Nickell, Alec Nickell, James Yeamons, Ron Patrick, Steve Campbell and Wendell Mastin.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
