Stephen Bass

Stephen Laster Bass, 72, of Cooper City, Fla., died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Nichols Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Medlin and Chanda Zargo; a brother, Tim Bass; and four grandsons.



