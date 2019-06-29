|
Stephen Turner
Stephen P. Turner, 61, a former resident of Fort Smith, passed from this life on May 10, 2019, at his home near Mahaual, Mexico. Although we will never understand why, we will trust that God is good and He is faithful. Steve was born Oct. 15, 1957, in St Louis to the late Dr William F. Turner and Lois Loehefnor Turner. Steve graduated from Northside High School in Fort Smith with the class of 1975 and earned his business degree in 1979 from Tulane University. Following graduation, he began his career in sales at Weldon, Williams & Lick, where he was awarded Salesman of the Year multiple times throughout his 20 years of service.
He is survived by four brothers, David Turner of Washington, D.C., Mike and Marsha Turner of Chapel Hill, N.C., Chris and Mary Turner of Fort Smith and Will and Natalie Turner of Lowell.
No service is planned. His ashes were scattered on the beach near his home by a few close friends.
"Don't be sad because it's over. Be glad 'cause it happened." - Jerry Garcia
Published in Times Record on June 30, 2019