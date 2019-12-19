|
|
Steve Franklin
Steve F. Franklin, 61, of Natural Dam passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his home. He was a self-employed construction worker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mae (Hopkins) Franklin.
He is survived by two sons, S.K. and Brian Franklin, both of Natural Dam; three sisters, Ruby Hester of Tulsa, Reba Koonce of Uniontown and Melinda Hendrix of Oklahoma; four brothers, Carl and Loyd Franklin, both of Cedarville, and Donald and Ronnie Franklin, both of Huntsville; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Grandview Assembly of God Church in Natural Dam with burial at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the church, one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 20, 2019