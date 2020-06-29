Steve Holthusen
Steve Eugene Holthusen, 69, of Cedarville died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at a local hospital.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Suzie; two daughters; and three brothers Richard and Ed Holthusen and Fred Dickerson.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.