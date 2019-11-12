Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Steve Humphries


1959 - 2019
Steve Humphries Obituary
Steve Humphries
Steve Ray Humphries, 60, of Cameron passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Fort Smith. Steve was born Jan. 8, 1959, in Poteau to Everett Ray and Wilma Faye (Ritter) Humphries. He was a lab technician at Baldor from Sept. 23, 1994, until his retirement on July 16, 2015. Steve graduated from Poteau High School in 1977, Carl Albert State College in 1981 and Northeastern State University in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his brothers, Jessie L. Humphries of Monroe, Okla., and Richard Humphries of Norman, Okla.; his aunts, Jenny Hill of Howe and Shirley Reese of Monroe; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with the Rev. Shirley Soto officiating. Interment will follow at Vaughn Cemetery in Gilmore, Okla.
Pallbearers will be Sy Nguyen, Don Kinser, Keith Willis, Donnie Harbor, Cornell Reese and Ronnie Humphries.
Honorary pallbearers are Carl Wayne Anderson and Dave Mathis.
The family will be at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday to visit with relatives and friends.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of services to Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
You may leave an online message at www.evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 13, 2019
