Steve Raney
Phillip Steven Raney was born Jan. 26, 1956, in Ozark. After a short period of residence in Fort Smith, the Raney family settled in Memphis, Tenn. Steve graduated from Fairley High School in 1974 and studied briefly at Memphis State, before setting out to become a productive member of society. Steve's return to The Natural State came in 1994, as the Raney family established their livelihood with the acquisition of a turkey farm. He retired from the family business, Raney Breeder Farm, in 2018 and spent the remainder of his life enjoying his passions.
Throughout his life, Steve was an avid sportsman. There were not many sports that he didn't try. Over the course of his 64 years, he played football, baseball and golf. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and coached girls softball.
His greatest love was football. If there was a football game being televised, even during the off-season, he was watching. His love for football was fostered by his mother. In childhood, Steve and Verna watched countless football games together. As adults, they kept the tradition going.
Let us not forget his enthusiasm for guns. Whether it was the time he spent hunting, expanding his personal collection or educating those around him, he used his passion for firearms to positively impact those around him.
Steve grew up in Memphis, where he established lasting connections. Frequent fishing trips with the Memphis crew, a group of childhood buddies revered as brothers, were always a source of great joy.
He was a dedicated father that showed lasting commitment to his children. As a father to young boys, Steve was scoutmaster of Troop 74 in Ozark, where he led numerous camping trips throughout northwest Arkansas; teaching his pack vital outdoor skills. As a father to young men, he cheered from the sidelines as a fledgling rugby fan of the Arkansas Gryphons.
Affectionately known as "Poppa Steve," he was an active grandfather. From discussions on ghost hunting to "Donuts with Granddad" at the preschool, sharing his coin collection or providing lessons on gun safety, Steve always embraced an opportunity to express his love and support to the youngest members of the family.
His passion and personal investment was not limited to his friends and family. Through humble service and generous giving, he displayed great adoration for his community. Steve was a founding member of the Indian Territory Pistoliers and a former member of Lawbreakers and Peacemakers. Through his involvement with these historical reenactment groups, Steve traveled the region with a group of amazing friends and sharing his love of the old west. He was a proud volunteer of the Fort Smith Museum of History, where he performed frequently as an actor for the Haunted Trolley.
At the time of his death, Steve was president and a humble volunteer of Friends of the Fort. In his role as president, he helped to provide support for the Fort Smith National Park Service. As a volunteer, he took great pride and pleasure in his appearances as an actor for numerous Night Court reenactments held in Judge Parker's Courthouse. He also volunteered at the Fort Smith Trolley Museum. As an actor and history buff, Steve participated in reenactments of Garrison Avenue gun fights and Trolley Museum train robberies. After each performance, he made time to interact with the audience, answering questions about the various weapons that had been displayed. He gave special attention to the children in the audience; he always kept his pockets full of junior deputy badges and never refused a photo request from a budding history fan.
As a result of Steve's work as a community volunteer, he was invited to join the cast of several films. His dedication to authenticity and historical accuracy was reflected in his performances—most notably, his performances in "The Baldknobber," and "Step Into: The King Opera House."
Nov. 28, 2020, Steve broke all our hearts with his final act, a comedy or a thriller was not to be. Unfortunately, his final enactment manifested as a tragedy. A loving heart stopped beating; hardworking hands folded at his chest. No more aches and pains. Steve has left the herd unexpectedly and too soon for an eternity at rest.
He is survived by his life partner, Bambi Mikell Clifton; his children, Lee Raney, Matthew Raney, Bryan Clifton and wife Angel and Shannon Clifton Brown and husband Josh; his parents, Phil and Verna Raney; and his grandchildren, Mikell and Rylan Clifton, Landon, Finis and Bo Brown, Heathrynn Hartman, Tresyni Swayne and Zayvien Dominguez.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Rev. Bill Van Meter officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers are Lee Raney, Bryan Clifton, Jorge Camey, Jammie Romee, Gary Witcher, Cody Faber, Jim Kirkpatrick, Matt Hutchinson, Duke Rawles, Bill Rooth, Donna Knecht, Phillis Johnson, Sharon Romee and Betsy Rooth.
The family will visit with friends beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, one hour prior to the service.
