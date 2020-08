Or Copy this URL to Share

Steve Smithson

Steve Smithson, 64, passed away Aug. 21, 2020, in Fort Smith. His passion was hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Kathleen Smithson and brother, Robert Mantooth. He is survived by his brother, Mark Smithson.

Funeral services aren't scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.



