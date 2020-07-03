1/1
Steve Strachan
Steve Strachan
Steve S. Strachan, age 72, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born May 11, 1948, in Milwaukee. Steve was a ham radio operator with the handle KA5 KBM. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local 7893, a loan officer at Rheem Credit Union and on the emergency rescue team at Rheem. He was a photographer and loved music. He was Paula's beloved husband and best friend of 47 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Alfred and Velma Jean (Organ) Strachan; and a sister, Mary Jean Strachan.
He is survived by his wife, Paula; a brother, Ted Brian Strachan and wife Tammie of Siloam Springs; and a sister, Linda Carnes and husband David of Springdale; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 9 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca. Masks will be required at the service.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
(479) 674-5700
